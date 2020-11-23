PM Orban says COVID-19 vaccination not to be mandatory in Romania

National chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that the COVID-19 vaccination will not be mandatory in Romania, and an immunisation strategy will be unveiled this week, according to AGERPRES.

"Authorities can't force anyone into getting vaccinated; we can show them all the benefits of vaccination, we can try to convince them to get vaccinated, but we can't force someone into getting vaccinated. Of course, vaccination is the best solution to avoid getting this disease. A successful vaccination campaign can lead us back to normal in a reasonable amount of time. I say we're close. You can already see, as they say, the light at the end of the tunnel," said Orban at the PNL headquarters.

According to the prime minister, a campaign on the benefits of vaccination is also being prepared.

Orban reiterated that the distribution of vaccines from the European Commission is made to the EU countries in proportion to population size.

He was asked why he did not attend Monday's meeting convened by President Klaus Iohannis on a COVID-19 vaccination strategy.

"I am in a programme. I have taken the steps I had to take in agreement with the President of Romania, namely the establishment of the National Vaccination Committee, the appointment of those who lead the vaccination campaign. The President - the one who set up this working group - is the one who is involved in a successful vaccination campaign," Orban said.