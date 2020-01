Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has announced on Friday that, most likely, the deadline for the coming into force of the doubling of children's allowances will be postponed.

"Most likely, the solution we will go with is the postponement of the deadline for the law coming into force," Orban said, after the meeting with President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.He showed that he talked to the head of state about the topic of doubling children's allowances.