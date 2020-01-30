PM Orban says gov't has solutions to challenged legislation

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that the National Liberal Party (PNL) has solutions for every instance in which the Constitutional Court (CCR) rules unconstitutional the laws that the Government has passed by assuming responsibility before Parliament, mentioning to the point emergency ordinances or generating additional pressure on the MPs.

"We have solutions, for each instance we have solutions: either an emergency ordinance, or the generation of additional pressure on one chamber of the other of Parliament or joint meetings, or their adoption when we have a consolidated majority after the elections," said Orban on Thursday upon leaving a management meeting of the National Council of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises in Romania.

Orban responded to what the liberal government will do if the CCR rules unconstitutional the laws passed by the government by assuming responsibility. AGERPRES