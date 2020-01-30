 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Orban says gov't has solutions to challenged legislation

ludovic orban

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that the National Liberal Party (PNL) has solutions for every instance in which the Constitutional Court (CCR) rules unconstitutional the laws that the Government has passed by assuming responsibility before Parliament, mentioning to the point emergency ordinances or generating additional pressure on the MPs.

"We have solutions, for each instance we have solutions: either an emergency ordinance, or the generation of additional pressure on one chamber of the other of Parliament or joint meetings, or their adoption when we have a consolidated majority after the elections," said Orban on Thursday upon leaving a management meeting of the National Council of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises in Romania.

Orban responded to what the liberal government will do if the CCR rules unconstitutional the laws passed by the government by assuming responsibility. AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.