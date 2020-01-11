PM Orban says information according to which President asked him to candidate to Bucharest City Hall is a whopper

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Saturday that he didn't talk to President Klaus Iohannis about his candidacy to the Bucharest City Hall.

"It is a whopper. It's not related to our discussion. I have publicly presented the discussions between us and even bothers me that two news websites, although everybody knows me as an open man, who answers the phone, (...) have come up with such a lie, such an invention without even asking for my point of view, to ask me whether it's true. I haven't discuss such a topic. (...) It's just a fabrication," Orban stated, after participating in the solemn mass for the investiture of Monsignor Aurel Perca as Metropolitan Archbishop of Bucharest, which was held at the "Saint Josef" Cathedral in Bucharest.

He mentioned that he is not afraid of not being appointed as Prime Minister by the head of state.

"How can I fear? Romania's President and I have an extremely longstanding relationship, a solid partnership, based on the common service of the public good and Romania's interests. I don't have the slightest emotion. And in this regard, there are also speculations made without any basis," the PM stated.

Orban brought to mind there is a decision of the Liberals leadership in respect to the National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate for the Prime Minister office.

"I am Prime Minister and a candidate for the Prime Minister [office]," he added.

Ludovic Orban mentioned that in respect to the nomination of the PNL candidate to the Bucharest City Hall, this will be done based on a broad sociological research in Bucharest by testing the potential candidates of the party.

"The candidate who has the highest chance of winning the elections will be designated," he underscored.

In respect to the method of adopting the law regarding the election of mayors in two rounds, the Government head said that a decision would be made.

"At the Chamber of Deputies, if all the partners who participated in the discussions we carried out keep their word and mobilise their deputies, we have very good chances to adopt the election of mayors in two rounds," Ludovic Orban underscored.