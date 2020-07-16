PM Orban says no grounds for quarantine, isolation law to be challenged with constitutional court

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that there was no ground for the bill on quarantine and isolation to be challenged with the Constitutional Court, even in its current form, or in its original form.

"No. From my point of view today there is no ground [for the bill to be challenged]. In fact, there would have been no grounds for the bill as we thought it to be challenged. It having been debated in Parliament for so long, I think, has nullified any possible small things that could have been speculated to be challenged with the court. It is important that it be adopted today," Orban said at the Senate, where he attended a meeting of the Judiciary Committee.He added that once the law enters into force, the capacity of government and health authorities will be greater when it comes to implement the rules imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic."There was a time when we could not order isolation at home for people who had come in contact with infected people," the prime minister explained.According to Orban, there were people diagnosed with coronavirus who were discharged from the hospital before they were cured and who could not be isolated. "However, such instances have obviously increased the risk of the virus spreading. With the entry into force of the law, we will have the necessary tools to fight effectively against the spread of the virus," he said.In his opinion, it is important for the patient when making a decision to make it after an evaluation by a specialist doctor, aware of all the risks.