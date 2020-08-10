PM Orban: State of alert to be most likely extended

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, announced on Monday that the state of alert will most likely be extended.

"Any decision will take into account the epidemiological context. Based on the data we have to date, if there are no improvements, significant decreases [in the number of SARS-COV-2 infections, ed.n.], we will most likely extend the alert," Orban said at the PNL headquarters.

He specified that the requests regarding the continuation of some activities during this period will be analyzed.

"We will take into account the point of view of the specialists from the Technical and Scientific Support Group, from the Anti-COVID Committee, from INSP [the National Institute of Public Health] and, depending on the evaluations we will have, we will make the political decisions," the prime minister explained.

According to him, no other restrictive measures are being considered.

"We do not want to impose any other restrictions. In fact, two more measures have been taken: limiting the working hours of terraces and mandatory mask-wearing in crowded spaces where ensuring the physical distance of protection is not possible. These are the only restrictive measures and they do not affect the carrying out of economic activities, because our objective is not to affect the economy in any way through the measures we take," Orban underlined.

He indicated that another solution for terraces is being considered if things improve.