PM Orban: There is no provision in the Constitution banning the Gov't to take responsibility on Budget Law

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Monday that there is no provision in the Constitution banning the Government to take responsibility on the Budget Law and the invocation of a judicial conflict of constitutional nature is, in his view, "a trick of the PSD [the Social Democratic Party]."

"Why should I resign? Because we are repairing all the stupidities done in three years of governance, which led to a deficit of over 4 percent on 2019, which created, generated some expenditures, most of them draining off the public money? There is no such thing. I made the decision to take responsibility because our objective, which has been established since the investiture of the Government, was that of adopting the State Budget Law by 31 December. And we achieved this objective. The invocation of a judicial conflict of constitutional nature is, in my opinion, a trick in which the PSD further hopes that the decision at the Constitutional Court level should not be made on a constitutional basis. Let them show me where is written in the Constitution that the Government is banned to take responsibility on the Budget Law. There is no such a provision. (...) Certainly, it's written that the budget can be drafted only by the Government. Thus, if it can only be drafted by the Government, all the more so given that we didn't choose an emergency ordinance version, we have taken responsibility before Parliament, we had tens of amendments which we welcomed and we agreed many amendments to the State Budget Law during the assumption of responsibility procedure," Orban told Digi 24 private broadcaster.PSD Interim Chairman Marcel Ciolacu has recently stated that Prime Minister Ludvic Orban should resign if the Constitutional Court of Romania judges conclude that the Government generated a judicial conflict of constitutional nature by taking responsibility regarding the Budget Law.