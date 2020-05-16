PM Orban: Tourism sector to be regulated probably after June 1

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced, on Saturday, that the Government will regulate, probably after June 1, the conditions in which the tourism season will be opened this year.

He stated, in the Albita Border Crossing Point, where he was present to welcome the medical staff that participated in a medical mission in the Republic of Moldova, that the Government's intention is to "allow" the tourism season.

"From May 15, hotels are open. The only restriction is related to the non-use of common dining areas. Kitchens may open, but meals may be served only in room-service system, in the room. In what regards the tourism season it's certain that probably after June 1 we will regulate this sector. Our intention, sure, is dependent on not there being a wider spread, a larger number of the cases of infection, our intention is to allow the tourism season in well regulated conditions," stated the head of the executive.