PM Orban urges abidance by the rules amid rising coronavirus transmission risk

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Ludovic Orban masca

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban urges Romanians to abide by the rules and protect themselves amid a significant increase in the coronavirus community transmission risk.

"With the lockdown easing measures, although we applied them in a well-thought-out, gradual progression, the number of interactions between people has increased considerably and the risk of community transmission has increased significantly. Personally, I follow closely the evolution of cases, I urge people to abide by the rules, to protect themselves and others," Orban said after a visit at the site of the Brasov-Ghimbav international airport.

The Prime Minister explained that at this point the rise in the number of novel coronavirus infections is "reasonable" and there is no reason for getting scared.

