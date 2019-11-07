PM Orban wants organisation procedures for public service jobs competitions changed, for more transparency

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday told B1TV private broadcaster he would like a change in the organisation procedures of competitions for public service jobs, saying that the oral test could unfold exactly as the Baccalaureate national examination does, with video surveillance.

"We want to change the organisation procedures of the competitions for filling public service jobs, to be a transparent procedure, to be advertised so that any citizen who wishes to run for a public job to know about it, to learn about it through advertising to which any citizen can have access. Furthermore, people should know very clearly the criteria based on which the winner is decided, and the stages of the competition should be public, transparent, including the oral exam, if we are to maintain an oral test, which should be camera witnessed, as it is the case of the Baccalaureate national examination. I mean, some evidence must exists at any time and if a candidate is obviously wronged, they could challenge the outcome," Ludovic Orban said.The Premier pleaded for the "de-PSD-isation of the administration" [the Social Democratic Party] and the hiring of the staff in public service jobs based on competence and transparent competitions."I'm now telling all the PSD [Social Democratic Party, former at rule until 10 October, ed. n.] people in top positions in the Romanian state that they are going to receive the same answer, namely to pack up, and if having a trace of dignity, resign. (...) If they won't resign, I will sign the decisions of their dismissals," Orban stressed.He announced the change of the ANAF (National Tax Administration Agency) leadership and the dismissal of Ion Ghizdeanu from the position of head of the National Commission of Strategy and Prognosis (CNSP), "the great signer of contracts on the FDI, the spectral Development and Investment Fund invented through Ordinance 114."Orban added that he is also considering to replace the PSD prefects and subprefects (the county representatives of the gov't, ed. n.).