PM Orban: We are preparing Gov't decision to prolong state of alert, we don't want to institute other restrictions

The Government is preparing the decision regarding the prolongation of the state of alert and does not desire to take measures that would institute other restrictions, said, on Monday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, invited to the "Prime Minister's Hour" in the Chamber of Deputies on the topic of the budget draft law, the request being made by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) group.

"You know very well that the state of alert is instituted for 30 days and is prolonged through a government decision for a period of maximum 30 days. We are preparing the government decision regarding the prolongation of the state of alert. In what regards us, we do not desire to take other measures that would institute other restrictions. We want the situation to develop for the better, for the number of infections to decrease and, gradually, as the number decreases, to return gradually to activity as close to normal as possible," said Orban after participating in the plenum of the Chamber of Deputies in the debate Prime Minister's Hour debate.

"In what regards the decision to quarantine large cities or Bucharest, it's a decision that's more difficult to make, because there are a lot of considerations regarding quarantine," said Orban.

"We do not desire to reach that point, our objective is to stop the increase of case numbers. In Bucharest there was an ascending trend, but an ascending trend that did not fit the specifics of large cities in other European countries, where the progression was more towards geometric," said Orban.

The Prime Minister emphasized that a decision to quarantine Bucharest is one to be taken by specialists in public health.