PM Orban: We have committed to build nearly 3,000 km of highways and expressways

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Ludovic Orban

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Saturday that the Government, through the National Company for Administrating Road Infrastructure (CNAIR), committed to build 3,000 km of highways and expressways.

"The National Company for Administrating Road Infrastructure, on the basis of our program for economic relaunch and investments, will have extremely hard projects. We committed to build nearly 3,000 kilometers of highways, expressways, important investments," Orban stated.

He mentioned that funds for investments will be allotted from the budget of the European Union in the 2021 - 2027 financial exercise and from the Resilience and Recuperation Program. The total budget allotted to Romania will be 80 billion euro.

stiripesurse.ro
