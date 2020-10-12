PM Orban: We will have to establish clearer rules and maybe benefits for GPs in fighting COVID

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has announced that he will have a meeting with the Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, and probably with the representatives of the family physicians' associations, as there is need of clearer rules and, possibly, benefits to be established for family physicians in the fight against the novel coronavirus, according to Agerpres.

"We will have a discussion with the Minister and most likely we will also have a meeting with the representatives of the family physicians' associations. The family physicians are already involved, which is why need to establish how exactly they should be involved because there are many family physicians I talked to that have patients who tested positive for the novel coronavirus and they need to monitor their health condition permanently. Together with the Minister and the representatives of the family physicians organisations, we must come up with a set of clearer rules and, possibly, benefits for the family physicians who fight coronavirus," Orban said at the PNL (National Liberal Party) headquarters.

He said it was possible for family physicians to receive extra money in this context.

Ludovic Orban also stated that he is not aware of the statements of his adviser Virgil Guran, who compared family physicians with soldiers sent to war, where "unfortunately some of them die."

"If there were statements that were inappropriate, in which he offended them, I apologize. Mr Guran is not my health adviser, he has other responsibilities. All statements in the field of Health are given by the Ministry of Health, the House of Health and by specialists who are involved either in the technical-scientific support group or in the anti-COVID committee or at the INSP [National Institute of Public Health]," said the Prime Minister.