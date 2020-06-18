PM Orban:Government will prepare after elections amendment proposal regarding CCR which seems a PSD branch

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, stated on Wednesday evening, at private broadcaster Realitatea Plus, that, after the elections, a proposal to amend the constitutional provisions regarding the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) will be prepared, arguing that several of the recent decisions of the CCR have created the impression the institution is a "branch" of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, opposition).

"I announced that after the elections we will prepare a proposal to amend. Unfortunately, changes are necessary at the constitutional level and we will prepare an amendment so that we put the CCR in the constitutional framework and determine a correct behaviour of the CCR, because, unfortunately, there have been many decisions in recent times that have created the impression that the CCR is a branch of the PSD. This cannot be accepted," said Orban.

He spoke also about the PSD's purported proposals for some institutions, namely Nicolae Badalau for the Court of Accounts and Toni Grebla for the Legislative Council.

"These people normally have no business being in such institutions. (...) The PSD will be judged also for the people it puts in public positions," said the Prime Minister.

Orban mentioned that the PNL's proposals for several institutions have not been yet voted in the statutory forums of the party.