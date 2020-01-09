PM Orban's last day of working visit to Brussels; to meet EC President and NATO Secretary General

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Thursday, the last day of his working visit to Brussels, has scheduled meetings with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

In the first half of the day, Orban will have talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, followed by joint press statements.Also on Thursday, the Romanian PM will be meeting European People's Party Secretary General Antonio Lopez Isturiz.The PM's visit agenda also includes a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, followed by a press conference of the two officials.PM Orban will also visit the headquarters of Romania's Permanent Delegation to NATO and will meet Delegation members.PM Ludovic Orban started his working visit to Brussels on Tuesday. During this visit, he had talks with European Council, European Commission and European Parliament officials