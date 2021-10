PM requests removal of manager of Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital Constanta, removes ANMCS chairman

Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Friday that he asked for the removal of the manager of the Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital in Constanta, Stela Halichidis, and that he removed the chairman of the National Authority for Quality Management in Health (ANMCS).

"I have made two decisions. First, I called the mayor of Constanta, Virgil Chitac and asked for the removal of the manager of the Infectious Diseases Hospital. At the same time, I signed an order through which I removed the chairman of ANMCS, who, since in position has not made any evaluation and it was his job to evaluate the accreditation of the hospitals in Romania," the PM said, at Victoria Palace.