PM Viorica Dancila congratulates Spanish counterpart on PSOE victory in European elections

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Viorica Dancila

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila sent congratulations to her Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon, for the Socialist Party's (PSOE) victory in the elections to the European Parliament, a Government Press Office release informs.

Romania's Prime Minister had an opinion exchange in a telephone conversation with the President of the Council of Ministers of the Kingdom of Spain regarding the future political configuration of the European Parliament.

The two high officials also discussed the progress made by the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council in a significant number of files, among which some of a very high complexity level, the aforementioned release reads.

AGERPRES

