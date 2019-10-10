PM Viorica Dancila, in Parliament's plenary session: Motion - signed by same amateurish, irresponsible people

The censure motion is signed by the same amateurish, irresponsible people who want to bring down the Government without coming up with their homework done, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said in Parliament's plenary session debate on Thursday.

"I am looking in the hall and I see the same amateurish and irresponsible people. You haven't changed much since we were in the same context in which I, personally, thought you had learned something. I thought you understood that you cannot come in Parliament to bring down a Government with unfinished homework, that you cannot defy the Romanians again, that it is mandatory to come with a government team and a governing program, if you wanted to rebuild Romania, as you so loftily say in the the text of the censure motion. So far it is clear to us how you want to bring it down. (...) How are you going to rebuild, esteemed signatories of the motion? Unfortunately, you haven't understood a thing," said the prime minister.Viorica Dancila denounced "the blind fight started by the most irresponsible president Romania has ever known, acting against his own people."