PM Viorica Dancila: 'President Klaus Iohannis speaks as if he had a court in Brussels where he could judge us'

President Klaus Iohannis has "a wrong and undignified" approach when he criticizes the government, when "figures are saying a different story," PM Viorica Dancila stated on Wednesday.

"I believe this approach to always say "the Government goes the wrong direction," with all the figures saying a different story, doesn't help Romania, for we need predictability and stability and we need the investors' trust so that they will come to invest in Romania. (...) Mr Iohannis speaks as if he had a court in Brussels where he can judge us, when we do good things and when we do bad things. We are an EU member state and I believe that Mr President must show dignity at European level, so that we can be treated equally, as the other European states are treated," the PM stated in Prahova County.

Viorica Dancila also added that, in what concerns those things that are not so good, the government is open to discuss with the European institutions and believes that Romania should enjoy an equal treatment, the same as the other members states of the European Union do.

"What goes wrong we are open to discuss with the European institutions. But this approach seems wrong to me and undignified. I set my objective ever still I took over as head of the Executive, alongside my ministers, to ask to be treated with dignity as a member state with obligations, but with equal rights too, when compared to the other states. This approach seems wrong to me. The Romanian Government is making important steps in all fields of activity, so that we can align to the European norms. There are still things to be done, steps to be made, but I tried, and as a former MEP I know how important this is, to align to the European norms, but at the same time we shouldn't accept double standards, and I don't mean know just the double standard in the food industry, in what all kinds of products are concerned, but I also mean the double standard applied in how we are treated in the EU. I believe that Romania must be treated as a state with equal rights, it must sit at the decision table and what is good for Romania it should also be good for the other states, and what Romania is required to do the EU should require to all the other states. I believe this approach is wrong and I cannot agree with it," concluded Dancila.

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday stated that PSD (Social Democratic Party) is the only one guilty of the fact that Romania is not in Schengen at this point and the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism has not been lifted yet. AGERPRES