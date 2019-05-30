PM Viorica Dancila says majority that backs gov't strong, proven at vote for Chamber of Deputies' Speaker

The parliamentary majority that is backing the current Government is further strong, a fact proven by the vote given on Wednesday at the election vote of the Chamber of Deputies' Speaker, and it will go on with its mandate.

"The government has been invested by the Parliament based on the vote given by the Romanians in December 2016, and the parliamentary majority backing this gov't is further strong, a fact also proven by the vote to electing the Chamber of Deputies' Speaker on Wednesday. We will continue our mandate in accordance with the constitutional provisions. We have a ruling programme and a rotating Presidency of the EU Council with outcome appreciated by our external partners, therefore it is our duty to go on on this path. Still, it is essential a tighter relation with the people and to be much closer to their expectations. I am the Premier of all Romanians, regardless of the political beliefs, and like I said, I'll take my mandate further," Dancila said at the beginning of the Gov't sitting.

The Social-democrat Marcel Ciolacu was elected on Wednesday by the lower house of the Parliament to be the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies.

AGERPRES