The People's Movement Party (PMP) requests the starting of a parliamentary investigation, but also at the level of the Ministry of Education and the Alexandru Ioan Cuza Police Academy on the topic of "fakes vouched for by the National Intelligence Academy", the police being affected by this "moral corruption," spokesperson for the PMP Mihail Neamtu said.

"Romania is troubled by the issue of public disorder in several counties in the country, we have this terrible situation, a sort of bizarre complicity, on the one hand the local authorities, and, on the other hand, pimps or people with legal issues, crime networks which are, it seems, in one way or another covered by the authorities. The Police is the main force in Romania called to combat this crime phenomenon in poor counties. Unfortunately, the Police is affected at its top by this moral corruption and the People's Movement Party wants to draw attention on the fact that the Romanian proverb was never wrong in stating that "a fish always rots from the head down". That is why we ask, as a parliamentary party, to start an exhaustive inquiry at the level of the Parliamentary committee for education, but also at the level of the Ministry of Education, in regards to the academic fakes vouched for by the National Intelligence Academy, where more than half of the theses proved to be plagiarized. (...) On the other hand, we want an investigation at the Police Academy. What we are saying is very simple - public disorder, the state of institutional corruption at the territorial level has as its root the academic corruption in the midst of the institution that trains future officers. We desire trained policemen, we desire people who are working in secret services who are very well trained, yet the training is administered by reprovable people," Mihail Neamtu stated, on Thursday, in a press conference.He recalled that, 17 years ago, the Minister of Education at that time, Ecaterina Andronescu, approved "the establishment of the doctoral domain called (...) 'public order and national safety'"."Overnight, over 300 PhDs in public order and national safety appeared. (...) These pseudo-scientists appeared like mushrooms after a rain, thanks to the close collaboration between Ecaterina Andronescu and General Gabriel Oprea. Unfortunately, recently, Mr. Adrian Iacob, former rector of the Police Academy, was involved in intimidating an investigative journalist, Ms. Emilia Sercan. (...) This is unacceptable to us at the PMP, but also for any free man in civil society. Today, fortunately, Adrian Iacob is investigated for complicity to instigate blackmail and the DNA [National Anticorruption Directorate] has opened a case on the matter. I will bring to mind that Adrian Iacob is also a police quaestor, a full member of the ghostly Academy of National Security Sciences and deputy chair of the Military Sciences Commission and other committees and commissions draining public money. (...) The existence of a journalistic investigation in the midst of the Police Academy was stopped by bureaucratic and administrative measures," Neamtu showed.According to him, Romania should relaunch the "antiplagiarism crusade"."I am glad to say that our first crusader in the antiplagiarism battle is Theodor Paleologu, a trained person, with no scandals to his name, who knows the value of intellectual property and a man who, firstly, built a cultural and academic biography based on honesty," Neamtu added.