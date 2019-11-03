PMP's Paleologu: Iohannis sees himself as Zeus of Olympus; he has a profoundly undemocratic attitude

People's Movement Party (PMP) candidate in the presidential elections Theodor Paleologu criticised on Sunday, in Alba Iulia, President Klaus Iohannis for not participating in debates, saying about the latter that "he sees himself as Zeus of Olympus, who no longer talks to anyone", adding that the head of state's attitude is undemocratic.

"Obviously, everyone thinks that we have a campaign without any debate and disturbed by the governmental crisis. There are two phenomena which, together, lead to this result of a non-campaign. Indeed, the citizen is in the situation of Caragiale's stonkered citizen, but not for drinking something, but simply because there are candidates who are mocking us. A fish always rots from the head down and President Iohannis's attitude is profoundly undemocratic. He sees himself as Zeus of Olympus, who doesn't talks to anyone, doesn't descend among mortals," Theodor Paleologu told a news conference.The PMP candidate added that "the worst part is that the negative example which President Iohannis sets is imitated" by others."We have some sort of cascade of ridiculousness. It's the primary ridiculousness, sovereign ridiculousness, Jupiterian, Olympian of the President who doesn't talk to anyone. After that, it's the secondary ridiculousness of Mrs. Dancila, who says that she discusses only with "Jupiter of Olympus" and then, obviously, it's the third ridiculousness, represented by Mr. Barna, who says that he discusses only with the other two," Paleologu argued.He said that these "ridiculous pretences deprive Romania of a proper debate," taking into account that the debate is the essence of democracy.The PMP candidate mentioned that despite all these things, his campaign is not at all dull, on the contrary.Paleologu also argued that he is the only "really right-wing" candidate, bringing to mind that his programme is structured around three main pillars - respect, education and performance and ten measures are stipulated for each pillar.