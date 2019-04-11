 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PMP suggests question on reducing parliamentary seats or removing special pensions be added to ballot paper

Mediafax
tomac eugen pmp

The opposition People's Movement Party (PMP) Chairman, Eugen Tomac, announced on Thursday that during consultations with President Klaus Iohannis, the party delegation suggested to President Klaus Iohannis that there should be a question on the ballot paper for the justice referendum either to reduce the number of MP seats, or to get rid of special pensions, or two-round mayoral races.


"PMP had a good meeting with President Klaus Iohannis. (...) We came up at Cotroceni Palace with three proposals, precisely because we want this referendum to succeed, and we believe that besides the question that President Iohannis will ask about at the referendum on justice, we think we can add another question that involves amending a law immediately after the referendum and not amending the Constitution. You know that a 2009 referendum proposed the abolition of a chamber of Parliament, which would have called for amending the Constitution. That is why we suggested that the President should look into whether or not to add one more question from three themes that we put forth: one is aimed at reducing the number of MP seats to 300, 100 senators and 200 MPs; a second theme regards a question that all Romanians would understand: do they agree with the abolition of special pensions (...) and another theme, which I am sure worries a good part of society, reinstating a two-round voting system when electing the mayors," Tomac said.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.