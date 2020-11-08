PMP's Tomac: Budget must be tailored on today's realities

People's Movement Party Chairman, Eugen Tomac says it is essential to have money for all pensioners and also to find instruments to save jobs in this period, and the budget must be built according to today's realities.

"The PSD [ Social Democratic Party] has reached its limit of mockery of this country and is shamelessly lying to pensioners and children, because we know very well that in times of crisis the money is what it is and we must manage it with the utmost seriousness so that we do not isolate or further collapse this country. It is essential for us to have money for all pensioners and to find instruments, both internal and those that the European Union makes available to us, to save jobs. We need more solidarity and the budget must be tailored on the realities we are experiencing today," Tomac told a press conference on Sunday.

He said it was an obligation to have a budget that would allow getting through this period of crisis.

"Anyone who comes today and tells Romanians that they will increase their pensions, that they will increase their salaries, is shamelessly lying. Our obligation is to have a budget that allows us to overcome with maximum responsibility this crisis that is superimposed on this public health crisis," the PMP Chairman also said.