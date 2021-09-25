 
     
PNL Congress/ Florin Citu: Romania needs liberalism

Romania needs liberalism, said Prime Minister Florin Citu, on Saturday, at the Congress of the National Liberal Party (PNL), during the presentation of the motion he is running with for the chairmanship of the party - Liberal Romania.

The Prime Minister was interrupted during his speech by the supporters of Ludovic Orban, who booed him and asked for his resignation as Prime Minister.

The current chairman of the PNL appealed to the hall to stop this behaviour, Agerpres informs.

"Those who are chanting for my resignation, know that means taking down your own government. Yes, only Dragnea did that. PNL is alive and that's what all Romanians must see. I salute you all, dear Liberal colleagues. A long and difficult campaign, wasn't it? It was, but I say that I regret nothing of this campaign, because in this campaign I saw Romania, I saw what Romanians need and I saw they need liberalism, Romania needs liberalism," said Florin Citu.

 

