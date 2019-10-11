PNL decides delegation, mandate for consultations with President Iohannis

The National Liberal Party (PNL) delegation that will represent the party at Friday's consultations at Cotroceni Presidential Palace will be formed by Ludovic Orban, Rares Bogdan, Raluca Turcan, Iulian Dumitrescu, Robert Sighiartau and Florin Citu, established the National Political Bureau.

"The delegation will be made up of the party's leader, the first vice-presidents - Raluca Turcan, Rares Bogdan and Iulian Dumitrescu, the general secretary, Robert Sighiartau, and the leader of the Senate group, Florin Citu. The mandate we have decided in the meeting of the Political Bureau is similar to the one we have had since the launch of the censure motion," said Orban, at the end of the meeting.He mentioned that PNL backs the organization of early elections, a pact in this sense if possible, and if not, the party is ready to assume the responsibility of the government. Orban added the candidate for the position of prime minister is the party's chair.