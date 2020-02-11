PNL Gov't not to ban subsidizing gigacalorie for domestic consumers

The National Liberal Party (PNL) Government will not ban subsidizing the gigacalorie for the domestic consumers, but it will protect, through subsidies, the consumers who are really vulnerable and for whom the payment of an invoice is a real challenge, assures the dismissed Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Environment, Virgil-Daniel Popescu, in a Facebook post.

He says that the Termoenergetica infrastructure is failing not because someone wants to sabotage the mayor, Gabriela Firea, but because in the nearly four years of her mandate she has done nothing."In the absence of administrative performance, Mrs. Firea has lately made typical statements for a mayor who knows that will lose the election. She has been accusing imagined sabotages for a few days, believing that Bucharest people do not see the reality of their city. Termoenergetica infrastructure is failing every day not because someone wants to sabotage the mayor, but because precisely Mrs. Firea is sabotaging herself by the fact that during the almost four years of her mandate she did nothing," says Popescu.He stresses that the Ministry of Economy and Energy, through ELCEN, provides quality services, but Termoenergia, through the Bucharest City Hall, prefers not to change the decades-old pipes, "affecting the very health of Bucharest residents".General Mayor Gabriela Firea said on Monday that she maintained her opinion that the malfunction of the primary network supplying districts 2 and 3 was "an industrial sabotage".The general manager of the Termoenergetica, Alexandru Burghiu, specified that the failure was the largest in the history of the system and presented a graph with real-time monitoring of flow rates, pressures and temperatures. Burghiu also showed that on that day, Termoenergetica requested ELCEN a temperature of 96-98 degrees, but the delivered temperature was 119 degrees Celsius.Gabriela Firea was of the opinion that this incident also had a political implication, because "the administrator of ELCEN is a PNL [the National Liberal Party] Bucharest member".

AGERPRES