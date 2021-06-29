PNL leader Orban: There is no reason to discuss reshuffle today

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday that "there is no reason to discuss reshuffle today", reiterating that he is satisfied with the work of the Liberal ministers, and "there is an additional act, a procedure to be followed" within the coalition.

"In my view, there is no reason to discuss reshuffle today. As for me, as chairman of the PNL, I am satisfied with the work of the Liberal ministers. As a general rule, to discuss about reshuffle six months after taking office, given that there are no very solid grounds, as was the case with Mr. Voiculescu, it does not seem wise and appropriate to me. There is also a statute of the PNL. Mr. Prime Minister, when he was appointed prime minister was voted in the National Political Bureau. As for the coalition, following the crisis in the coalition that was provoked as a result of the revocation of Minister Voiculescu, an additional act was adopted, a procedure that must be followed," Orban specified, at the Parliament Palace, when asked on this topic.

As regards the fact that the prime minister would not take into account that additional act, the PNL leader said that there are some commitments assumed by all the parties in the coalition, rules that must be respected.

"Such a thing is not possible, there are some commitments, when we have a governing program that all the coalition parties have undertaken together, we have a coalition agreement, we have the addendum to the coalition agreement. In general, the world works according to the rules and the rules must be followed," Orban said.

In relation to the fact that Prime Minister Florin Citu acts on the basis of the prerogatives granted by the Constitution, Orban stressed that no one denies the prime minister's right to propose the removal of a minister, but there is also the coalition agreement, an addendum to it, and a statute of the PNL, which must be respected by both the prime minister and the ministers, as members of the PNL.

"Of course, acting on the basis of the prerogatives granted by the Constitution, no one denies the right of the prime minister to propose the revocation of a minister. On the other hand, apart from the constitutional framework, there is a coalition agreement, an addendum within the coalition. (...) And the coalition's agreement reads that in the last resort, after going through the procedures, the respective situation can be reached. We also have a PNL statute, because, because, as far as the PNL ministers are concerned, they are in the same political formation with the prime minister and both the prime minister and the ministers, as members of the PNL, must respect the PNL statute. In fact, there was no discussion, neither one on one, nor in the statutory forums of the PNL there was no discussion on this topic," concluded the PNL leader.