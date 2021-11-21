PNL-PSD-UDMR negotiations/Kelemen Hunor: We have gov't structure ready, two newly-established ministries

The government will have two new ministries - one in the economic area, for tourism and entrepreneurship, and one in the social area, for family and youth, UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania) chair Kelemen Hunor said on Sunday.

"Tomorrow we will go to consultations with the president, at 12.00 pm, with a governing programme, a structure of the government with two newly established ministries, and we have a political agreement for the functioning of the coalition. So everything is ready: the majority, governing programme, government structure, to have a government starting on Thursday," said Kelemen Hunor, at the end of a new round of negotiations for the composition of the Executive.

He explained that the Ministry of Family and Youth will be set up given the demographic problems facing Romania, for which effective public policies must be found.

"Young people asked to be expelled from Sports because they thought it was better that way and we accepted this and, anyway, if we are talking about supporting families, then young people enter there rather than Sports. We have demographic problems that need to be addressed. We need to find effective public policies that give long-term results, not from one year to the next, and that is why we have supported a Ministry of the Family, because otherwise you have no way to solve the problem of demography, you have no way to even try to solve it, because in 30 years what has been done has not borne fruit. Therefore, I am glad that this ministry is being set up," the UDMR leader said.

Kelemen Hunor said PNL, PSD, UDMR and the minorities group will go together, on Monday, to the consultations at Cotroceni Palace, with a single proposal for prime minister.

AGERPRES .