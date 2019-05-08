PNL's Orban meets EPP leader, discusses the stakes in the election to the EP

PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Ludovic Orban on Wednesday met in Sibiu the leader of the EPP (European People's Party), Joseph Daul, on which occasion they discussed about what's at stake in the May 26 election to the European Parliament, for both Europe's and Romania's future.

"Romania first of all belongs to the political family of the European People's Party, through the National Liberal Party. PNL is right there at the decisions' table in the most important moments for the EU and this is to the benefit of all Romanians. EPP, and along it the National Liberal Party, will win these election and continue to rule the European Commission, the European Parliament and the European Council. We guarantee together the further development of the European project, which gave us the longest period of peace and prosperity that we ever had," Ludovic Orban wrote on his Facebook page

According to the same source, the two leaders agreed that "the conflict generated by such leaders who are only interested in their own personal affairs with the European Union brings no good to anyone, for such conflicts do nothing else but weaken the stands of the countries they represent, while affecting the general interests of the citizens." AGERPRES