The Deputies' Chamber Standing Bureau rejected on Monday the National Liberal Party (PNL)'s request that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila should come in Parliament at "Government's Hour" to provide explanations regarding the repression of the 10 August rally, Liberal deputies' leader Raluca Turcan announced.

"The Standing Bureau, through the voice of Mr. Liviu Dragnea [Deputies Chamber Speaker and Social Democratic Party leader, e.n.], has rejected PNL's request that at the beginning of this parliamentary session premier Viorica Dancila should come at "Gov't's Hour" in Parliament so as to account for the repression against the peaceful anti-government protest of 10 August. The prime minister should have come in Romania's Parliament and under the ministerial liability law should have provided the truth regarding the way the peaceful protest of some people who wanted to express their dissatisfaction with the way Romania is being led was repressed. Hundreds of people were gassed and beaten, we have hundreds of complaints, we have women with children in their arms who swallowed tear gas, elderly people who were hit with batons by unleashed gendarmes, we have contradictory information from the Interior Ministry, the Capital's Prefect, as well as representatives of the Gendarmerie, EU tourists and foreigners who were beaten and grotesquely warded off of Romania. This cannot remain without any response from the person with the highest position in Romania's Government. There is no other authority that can handle such a violent action of the Gendarmerie, other than the prime minister and the Interior minister. There are suspicions regarding the illegalities committed by the Interior Ministry. (...) In a normal country, both the Interior Ministry and Liviu Dragnea would have been investigated and prosecuted by the Police and the Gendarmerie for breaching the law," Raluca Turcan specified.According to her, PNL's request was rejected without any reason by the parliamentary majority and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR).