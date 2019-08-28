PNL's Turcan: PM Dancila must resign or bring Gov't before Parliament

Leader of Liberal Deputies Raluca Turcan on Wednesday stated that PM Viorica Dancila must resign or bring the Government for a vote in Parliament."We need either the resignation of Mrs Viorica Dancila, a vote for restructuring in Parliament or a vote for the motion of censure. These are the three possibilities that we can consider in the next interval to lead Romania out of the crisis generated by incompetence, populism and corruption. For, if Romania continues to mean something for Mrs Dancila, than she will resign or come before Parliament," Turcan said in a press statement sent to AGERPRES.
She also said PSD-ALDE (Social Democratic Party - Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) government fails in every field, including in politics.
"The honest and responsible solution is the motion of censure signed and voted by a minimum of 234 MPs, which should not be a problem in the current context. Mrs Dancila running from responsibility at this point is as blamable as governing against the Romanians' interests, which PSD-ALDE did. For both PSD and ALDE lost any resource of credibility they had," stated Turcan.
President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday stated that the current Government needs a new confirmation from Parliament and asked for this procedure to be launched. He also announced he won't accept any proposal of reshuffling Government.