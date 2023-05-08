PNL Secretary General Bode: Pension increases and social policies do not bear label of social democracy.

National Liberal Party (PNL) Secretary General Lucian Bode said on Monday that issues such as increasing pensions and social policies "are not the prerogative of the left-wing," adding that it is a mistake for them to be "abandoned" by liberals to others, told Agerpres.

"The PNL has always focused on generating economic growth through investment, but it has not ignored the vulnerable either. Everything is in balance, in equilibrium. Let's call a spade a spade here at the Senior Liberals' Congress, and you tell these truths to all the pensioners you meet. The PNL has secured the most sustainable pension increases in the years we have been governing and leading Romania. Pension increases and social policies are not the prerogative of the left-wing, they do not bear the label of social democracy. It is a political mistake to abandon to others these issues which, supposedly, are not liberal. They are Romania's and, of course, PNL's themes," Bode said.

In turn, Liberal MPs Alina Gorghiu and Raluca Turcan spoke about these issues, mentioning that the PNL is the party that increased pensions three times.