PNL Spokesman Stroe: Violent politicians found refuge in AUR; such behaviours have no place in Romania.

National Liberal Party (PNL) Spokesman Ionut Stroe said that the Alliance for Romanians' Union (AUR) party is the place where "violent politicians have found refuge," who understand to impose their point of view in Parliament "by pushing aside and threatening people" and for whom "domestic violence is a custom," adding that such behaviour "has no place in Romania."

"I have warned many times that AUR is a dangerous, extremist party whose agenda is to promote hatred and division. Today we are witnessing violence at the Parliament fence, scuffles with gendarmes and attempts to force entry into Parliament. This is not the first attempt to introduce forbidden objects into Parliament, a few years ago they tried with drugs, today with bullets. What's next, a machine gun? I believe that we must not repeat the mistakes of the past, when this kind of slip-up was treated very casually, until it resulted in casualties. AUR is the place where violent politicians have found refuge, who understand how to impose their point of view in the plenary halls of Parliament by pushing aside and threatening people and for whom domestic violence is a custom," Ionut Stroe wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

He also maintained that "the chair of this party is banned from entering the Republic of Moldova, but also Ukraine and there are clear suspicions that he has links with Russian intelligence services."

"Things are, I think, quite clear. Such behaviours have no place in Romania, which we are all trying to build and it is our duty, everyone's duty, to tax them," Stroe added.

The Bucharest Gendarmerie informed on Wednesday that the AUR protests taking place inside and outside the Palace of Parliament courtyard do not meet the legal conditions, and the participants were made aware of this, told Agerpres.