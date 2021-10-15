PNL to amend OUG for energy price compensation with postponement of pay, price capping where possible

The leadership of the National Liberal Party (PNL) has made the decision to amend the draft law regarding the Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) referring to the compensation of energy prices in the sense of postponing payment of bills where possible and capping prices, announced, on Friday, the chairman of the party, caretaker Prime Minister Florin Citu, after the meeting of the PNL's executive bureau.

"Firstly, I asked my colleagues, the decision was to introduce the postponement of bills, where it's possible. At the same time, we will have an amendment with price capping. It's very important to know that these measures are for household and non-household clients, so not only for individuals, but also SMEs. It's very important to understand these measures will be used for everyone," said Citu, after the meeting of the PNL leadership.

The caretaker Energy Minister, Virgil Popescu, stated that, next week, the PNL will make the amendments to the draft law regarding the OUG referring to the compensation of energy prices, by which it would introduce a measure regarding capping, Agerpres informs.