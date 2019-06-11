PNL to submit cenusre motion on Wednesday (sources)

The National Liberal Party (PNL) on Wednesday will submit the censure motion against the Government, political sources said.

The PNL leader, Ludovic Orban, last week announced that the censure motion draft got adopted in principle by the leadership of the party and negotiations were launched in support of this action.

The censure motion is supported by the PMP (People's Movement Party), UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania), USR (Save Romania Union), Pro Romania.

The PNL head, Ludovic Orban, late in May said that the Liberals would submit a censure motion in this parliamentary session, unless the Dancila Government resigns.

"An overwhelming part of the Romanians don't want PSD to govern anymore. (...) And this is the reason why PNL will make all the constitutional, legal, possible steps to put an end to this government. We are reiterating our request with the Government: resign, (...) Romanians no longer want you to govern Romania. In the event in which the Government does not resign, PNL will submit a censure motion against this Government by the end of the parliamentary session," said Orban.

AGERPRES