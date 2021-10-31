PNL-UDMR gov't agenda: Wide use of COVID certificate to overcome COVID-19 crisis

If voted in office, the Ciuca government aims to fast-track measures to overcome the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, including the widespread use of the digital COVID certificate in as many social and professional settings as possible, agerpres reports.

Under the agenda of the National Liberal Party - Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (PNL-UDMR) government for the short-term management of the health crisis, fast-tracking the follwoing measures is envisaged:

* Continuous increase in the resources of hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients by improved streamlining of the resources at existing hospitals, extending the number of hospitals that can treat COVID-19 patients and accelerating European-funded projects for the construction of modular wards;* Increasing the resources of ICUs by completing equipping with the necessary equipment and providing the necessary healthcare workers, including from abroad;* Accelerate and promote vaccination against COVID-19 as an essential measure to protect the health of the Romanian public and halt the pandemic by generalising the use of the digital certificate, campaigns to raise public awareness of the need for vaccination, and teaming up with credible public figures to promote vaccination that can have a positive impact on the vaccination campaign;* Appropriate testing, especially of at-risk categories;* Strengthening the role and resources of the public health directorates to manage the pandemic by providing appropriate staff, issuing clear-cut responsibilities and strengthening coordination at the level of the Ministry of Health;* Assisting public health bodies at county and regional level;* Increasing the number of doctors and other healthcare workers involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, including by getting family physicians and any doctor with the right to free practice involved under a national home treatment programme for mild and moderate cases according to a national protocol;* Wide use of the digital COVID-19 certificate in as many social and professional settings as possible;* Providing health services to both COVID-19 and non-COVID patients;* European and other bilateral coordination to access assistance and support mechanisms.