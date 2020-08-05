PNL unveils measures to support private initiative in education on European funding

National Liberal Party (PNL) MP Florica Chereches, vice-president of the Education Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, announced on Wednesday that private educational units qualify for funding for investment projects to increase education quality, and an applicant's guide will soon become available.

"We are unveiling these measures of the PNL government to support private initiative in education by accessing European funding. Education can adapt quickly to the new demands of the epidemic. Soon, those who have already outlined their projects will be able to complete them quickly, because they will have access to an applicant's guide where they will see exactly the steps to follow, and then an online platform where they will submit their projects. On the other hand, for public education, which is also a priority, the government will gradually increase spending in 2021-2027," Chereches told AGERPRES.According to her, education is one of the areas most affected by the crisis generated by the novel coronavirus, and the education system, "hard tried" during this period, can be supported by massive investment in private education, especially in digitalisation, to support remote education in difficult situations.The eligible fields of activity, according to the government's decision, are: "Pre-school education, primary education, general secondary education, secondary education, technical or vocational education, non-university higher education, university higher education, sports and recreation education, cultural education (foreign languages, music, drama, dance, fine arts, etc.), driving (piloting) schools, other forms of education, educational support service activities."An emergency ordinance on grants provides education with the possibility of accessing non-reimbursable funds for working capital worth between 2,000 and 150,000 euros and also funds between 50,000 and 200,000 euros for investment capital.Chereches also specified that, for public education, the PNL government proposes under its investment programme, to gradually increase spending on education and research in 2021-2027 by using all the financial resources that can be summoned: the national budget; non-reimbursable external funds; repayable funds in the form of loans from international financial institutions; private funds, including in the form of public-private partnerships.