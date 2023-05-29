PNL's Burduja, asked if he wishes to run for president: I do not target offices

National Liberal Party (PNL) Deputy Chairman Sebastian Burduja told a press conference on Monday in Piatra-Neamt, when asked if he talked to Romania's President Klaus Iohannis about the possibility of him running for president, that he never had such a discussion, nor does he targets offices.

"I haven't had such a discussion with the president or within the party. And I believe that his question has not been and is not being asked. (...) I'm not targeting offices, I just want to do some good where I am, while I am," Sebastian Burduja said.

In terms of his future in the Government after the rotation, Sebastian Burduja mentioned that he wishes to continue the projects started at the Research, Innovation and Digitization Ministry, however, he shall accept the decision which the party leadership is to make.

"I haven't had a discussion about another portfolio. I wish to be able to continue the projects that I have started. If the PNL chairman and my colleagues in the leadership team will see fit to propose me somewhere else, I am at the party's disposal. Just as well, I can leave the Government, I have never held on to the seat. (...) I do not have any preference and I will abide by the decision of the party leadership," Sebastian Burduja also said.

Research, Innovation and Digitization Minister Sebastian Burduja attended on Monday a conference regarding digitization, which was oranized by the Piatra-Neamt City Hall.