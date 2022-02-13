 
     
PNL's Citu: Reducing CAS from 25% to 20% - solution to raise salaries of all Romanians

captura Digi 24
Florin Cîțu

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Florin Citu, states that the reduction of the Social Security Contributions (CAS) from 25% to 20% represents a solution to raise the wages for all Romanians, a 317 RON increase on the median wage.

"Solutions to increase wages for ALL Romanians. Reduction of CAS from 25% to 20% = approximately 317 RON extra in the pockets of Romanians making median wage," wrote Citu, on Sunday, on Instagram, Agerpres.ro informs.

The Liberal leader adds that the reduction of contributions would bring more money to the pockets of Romanians, and the reduction of the VAT would quell inflation.

