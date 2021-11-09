 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PNL's Citu: There's a discussion to extend number of ministries to at most 20

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Florin Citu

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Florin Citu, stated, on Tuesday, after the meeting with the Social Democrat Party (PSD), Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and the parliamentary group of national minorities, that there is a discussion regarding the increase in the number of ministries to at most 20.

"We did not discuss about ministries or about the Prime Minister position. We talked about the governing programme and a calendar for coming days. We are trying to have a stable Government as fast as possible. (...) There is a discussion to extend the number of ministries (...) to at most 20," said Citu, at the Parliament Palace.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.