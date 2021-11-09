PNL's Citu: There's a discussion to extend number of ministries to at most 20

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Florin Citu, stated, on Tuesday, after the meeting with the Social Democrat Party (PSD), Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and the parliamentary group of national minorities, that there is a discussion regarding the increase in the number of ministries to at most 20.

"We did not discuss about ministries or about the Prime Minister position. We talked about the governing programme and a calendar for coming days. We are trying to have a stable Government as fast as possible. (...) There is a discussion to extend the number of ministries (...) to at most 20," said Citu, at the Parliament Palace.