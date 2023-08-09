PNL's Ciuca: We do not want to affect the purchasing power of Romanians or the companies

The President of the Senate, PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Nicolae Ciuca, on Wednesday had a meeting at the Parliament with the representatives of the "Concordia" Employers' Confederation and the National Council of Private Small and Medium-sized Enterprises in Romania (CNIPMMR) to discuss fiscal changes.

"It is mandatory to have a dialogue with the business environment before supporting any kind of fiscal changes. Only in this way can we know the point of view of the companies that generate budget revenues, in order to determine what measures can be taken in the next period without affecting the investment climate and jobs in the private sector," Ciuca wrote on Facebook.

According to him, the business environment wants a predictable and balanced fiscal framework, which will ensure the stability necessary to overcome periods of crisis and provide premises for sustained economic growth, which is also how the PNL sees things and what the party has in mind during the ongoing negotiations.

"We've seen today that PNL's idea according to which the business environment must remain at least as strong in order to continue to represent the engine of Romania's development is also shared by the business environment. But we also do not want to affect, in no way, the incomes or the purchasing power of the Romanians, nor the ability of the companies to carry out their activity in good conditions while being able to carry out new investments," emphasized Nicolae Ciuca.