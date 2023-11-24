PNL's Ciuca: We'll cast our vote so justice can do its job

National Liberal Party (PNL) chairman Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday that Liberal senators will vote in favour of lifting the immunity of former prime minister Florin Citu, adding that the latter will resign from the parliamentary group and will become an unaffiliated senator.

"When I receive the request documents from DNA I have the obligation as president of the Senate to convene the Standing Bureau and based on the analysis and decision of the Standing Bureau the documents will be submitted to the legal committee, which will analyse the documents, will draw up a report, and the report for approval in the Senate plenary we will proceed as we have done so far, casting our vote to let justice do its job," Ciuca told Digi24 private television broadcaster.

He said that PNL senators will vote for lifting Florin Citu's immunity.

The Liberal leader said that the PNL's image is damaged in this case.

"Florin Citu was the chairman of the party, he was prime minister, he is a member of the PNL, we cannot say that nothing happened or that nothing is happening, but in such a situation I think it is absolutely right to let the state institutions, the justice system carry out their procedures and in the end we will see what the conclusion is," said the PNL president.

Asked if he trusts Florin Citu, he answered that he trusts Romanian justice.

"I spoke to Florin Citu and he said that in this situation he will resign from the PNL senators' group and will become an unaffiliated senator. (...) It is a correct decision of a responsible party member, who, beyond his own person, has in mind the image of the party," added Ciuca.

He pointed out that at the time, when he was minister of defence, the ministry provided all the logistics of military hospitals for vaccination.

"The procedures and how the purchase was carried out, I don't know the details, but I know that all this decision, this decision was adopted in the Government," said Ciuca.

On Thursday, the National Anti-Corruption Directorate announced that it had sent to the prosecutor general of the Public Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice the referral of a case to the president of Romania and the Senate for the formulation of requests for criminal prosecution against three people for committing crimes of abuse of office regarding the purchase of COVID vaccines.

According to judicial sources, they are former prime minister Florin Citu and former health ministers Vlad Voiculescu and Ioana Mihaila.