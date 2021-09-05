PNL's Orban claims support from most liberals, calls opponent Citu wannabe

National leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), major at rule, Ludovic Orban, claims that he has the best chances to remain the national leader of the party, as he is endorsed by the majority of the PNL members.

Orban said on Sunday in Sibiu that he was "a certainty," while his opponent, Prime Minister Florin Citu, was "perhaps a wannabe at most."

Asked if his chances of remaining at the helm of PNL have increased as a result of the government crisis, Orban replied: "Since the beginning of the campaign, I have had the first chance. I practically spent my whole mature life in PNL. I have been for over 30 years in the public service (...) I am convinced that most of the PNL members are supporting me and that the delegates who will be at the congress convention will do the same. I am a certainty, while my opponent is perhaps a wannabe at most., Agerpres informs.

Orban unveiled his motion for reelection on Sunday in Sibiu in the presence of less than a hundred liberals. The meeting took place behind closed doors, as Chair of the PNL Sibiu County chapter Raluca Turcan told the journalists attending the event.

Among the local PNL officials taking part in the presentation and debate of Orban's leadership motion hosted by the ASTRA Library in Sibiu were Turcan; leader of the PNL Sibiu City chapter Violeta Alexandru; Sibiu County Public Administrator Adrian Bibu; Senate Deputy Chair Nicolae Neagu, and Sibiu County Prefect Mircea Dorin Cretu.

Turcan announced at the beginning of the meeting that Orban's challenger, Prime Minister Florin Citu, will unveil his motion for PNL national leadership also in Sibiu.