PNL's Orban: Governing programme must be accomplished; we support the Gov't, we support it in Parliament

PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Ludovic Orban maintains Prime Minister Florin Citu "won't risk anything" in taking the measures he will take because he is supported by Parliament and there is a governing programme which "must be accomplished", as reported by AGERPRES.

"We have a governing programme. There is no risk. The governing programme must be accomplished. It lies at the core of the government's actions and it must be carried out. We support the government, we support it in Parliament. We support the adoption of laws initiated by this and we will defend the government from any attacks from the opposition, as it is now the case with the motion against the Minister [of Health - editor's note]," Orban stated, on Tuesday, in Parliament.

Asked about a possible candidacy of Florin Citu to become the next PNL chairman, the current leader said: "Every member of the PNL has the right to run for any position, either at the local level, at the county level or at the national level. (...) I don't know if he runs, it is not my decision."

Prime Minister Florin Citu stated on Saturday that it is too early for a discussion about a possible candidacy for the PNL presidency, underscoring that he will take "any political risk" in order to make Romania go in the right direction.