PNL's Orban: PM benefits from full support, no question of changing political configuration

Prime Minister Florin Citu is benefiting from the full support of the National Liberal Party(PNL) and there is no question regarding the political configuration, declared on Monday, the chairman of PNL, Ludovic Orban.

"PNL is a responsible party, which took responsibility of governing and acts for a better governing. (...) The PM benefits from full support. There is no question, not even for a moment, for changing the political configuration. We are not playing with Romania. When we decided that the PM for this Government is Florin Citu, we are consistent, serious and will keep going forward. Our advice for all our partners from the coalition is to leave aside what divides us and let us focus on what the Romanian people truly expect from us, namely to ensure a good governing," Ludovic Orban highlighted, in Parliament, after the PNL leadership meeting.