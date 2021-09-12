PNL's Orban: Political, governmental crisis partially affects gov't's full capacity

The political and governmental crisis is partially affecting the full capacity of the Government, but everyone must do their duty, PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Ludovic Orban told on Sunday a press conference in Iasi.

"The government must do its duty. Of course, the fact that we have a political and governmental crisis partially affects the full capacity of the government, but everyone must do their duty," Ludovic Orban told reporters when asked if Romania is still governed at this point.

On what "full capacity" means, Orban explained: "Since you lost your parliamentary majority and six ministers left, who are obviously being replaced by some interim ministers with a limited time at their disposal, it's not like you have a government working at full capacity."

He also said that "in ministries where there are interim ministers, they must do their duty."

"The government must continue to function. Current problems, daily problems must be solved. Appropriate answers must be given, immediately, to each of the situations that require the intervention of the fovernment. From the beginning of the school year, from taking measures to reduce the increase in the number of daily infections, measures to increase the number of beds in the normal wards and the intensive care wards, to be sure that the hospitals can deal with increasing number of infections, and so on, "Orban said.

Ludovic Orban went to Iasi on Sunday to present his motion for the presidency of the party during the meeting of PNL's County Organization's leadership, Agerpres informs.