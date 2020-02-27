PNL's Orban says no one should be scared of coronavirus in Romania

National leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), acting Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, said on Thursday that Romanians should get informed about coronavirus from the official organisations providing such data, adding that the occurrence of this virus in Romania should not scare anyone.

"Unfortunately, in the media, online, a lot of information has emerged that is fake news and stirred up fear, panic, which is not normal. I think we have to deal with this situation responsibly and in the know; each and every Romanian citizen should get all the information they need from the institutions that provide this information to minimise the chance of contacting the virus and nobody should be scared. This is a virus that is known; the characteristics of this virus are very well known in the public presentations that have been made by specialists and epidemiologists and it should be treated normally, naturally, without any panic," Orban said at a news conference.

He added that there is full mobilisation to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus epidemics and that measures have been taken, including institutionalised quarantine for those coming from outbreak areas, and quarantine by isolation at home.

"Many countries have not taken such measures. We have taken these measures to prevent the entry into Romania of the coronavirus and to limit the spread of this virus as much as possible," said Orban.