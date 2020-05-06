PNL's Roman says party rejects any project to enclave Romania

The National Liberal Party (PNL) has rejected and will reject in the future any bill aimed at enclaving or federalising Romania, as Romanian land cannot be the subject of political barter between the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), PNL floor leader in the Chamber of Deputies Florin Roman said on Wednesday.

After the Chamber of Deputies in a plenary session defeated a bill on the Administrative Code sponsored by UDMR, which also provided for the obligation to formalise in certain instances the use of the languages of national minorities in the local public administration, Roman called the bill anti-Romanian.

"At the request of President Klaus Iohannis and PNL, the parliamentary committees have issued negative reports and opinions on the UDMR's proposal to formalise the obligation to use the Hungarian language in Transylvania and to hoist the Hungarian flag and the flag of the so-called Szeklerland. Today in the Chamber of Deputies, at the request of PNL, the anti-Romanian bill endorsed by UDMR with the support of PSD was defeated after a firm intervention of President Klaus Iohannis, who persuaded Parliament last week to vote against another anti-Romanian bill that regarded the so-called Szeklerland, promoted by UDMR with the support of PSD," Roman stated in a press statement released on Wednesday.

Roman mentioned that PNL will also defeat in the future any bill "aimed at enclaving or federalising Romania, at violating the constitutional provisions governing the unity and sovereignty of the Romanian state."

"The Romanian land cannot be the subject of a political barter between PSD and UDMR," added the PNL MP.

Roman told the plenary vote session that "the president of Romania did what was necessary."

The bill was defeated 287 to 21 votes. The Chamber of Deputies has the last say as it is the decision-making body in this case.