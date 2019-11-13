PNL's Stirbu: The President does not want to place Mrs. Dancila in unpleasant situation

President Klaus Iohannis will go in the middle of the citizens, but "he does not want to place Mrs. Dancila in an unpleasant situation," said Olt County National Liberal Party (PNL) MP Gigel Stirbu, deputy chair of the party, when asked about the lack of a debate between the candidates in the second round of the presidential elections.

"Democracy means going back to the citizen, the discussion with the citizen, the vote obtained from the citizen. In the situation in which the President of the republic goes in the midst of the citizens, do you want a more ample debate than that? (...) Now, I understand the President of Romania, that he does not want to place Mrs. Dancila in an unpleasant situation. Imagine how an hour long debate would be, in which the President of Romania talks in English for the first 15 minutes, German for the next 15 minutes, Italian for the next fifteen minutes and in the last 15 minutes in a language foreign to Mrs. Dancila - in Romanian. Imagine how such a debate would be. Think of the situation Mrs. Dancila would be placed in," said on Wednesday, in a press conference, Gigel Stirbu."I say we have patience. You know well enough that there are two campaign staffs, like two chess players, that make up their own strategies," Stirbu commented.